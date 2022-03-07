Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $907.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

