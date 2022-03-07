Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of Resources Connection worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

