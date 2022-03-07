Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quhuo has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 6.42% 12.48% 5.46% Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Quhuo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.10 billion 1.85 $70.89 million $1.30 30.12 Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.52

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Quhuo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Quhuo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

