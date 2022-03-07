Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases $995,947.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.