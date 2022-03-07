RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of RiceBran Technologies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 341,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RIBT stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

