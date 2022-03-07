Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 577,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

