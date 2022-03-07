Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$70.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$72.71 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$74.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.