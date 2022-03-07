RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 5.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 145,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,728,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLX. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

