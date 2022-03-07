Romeo Power’s (RMO) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their not rated rating on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

