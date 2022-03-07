Roth Capital Raises Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $21.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gogo stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gogo by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

