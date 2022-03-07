Roth Capital Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $78.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

