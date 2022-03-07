Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.43.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a market cap of C$681.57 million and a PE ratio of 58.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Extendicare (Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.