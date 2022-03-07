Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$15.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 154.09%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.