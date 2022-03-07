Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $79.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.