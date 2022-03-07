Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.