Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.85% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

