Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

