Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 202,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.46 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.