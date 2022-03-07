Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,825 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $24.80 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

