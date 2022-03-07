Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,616 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.04 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.