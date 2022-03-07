Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 355 ($4.76) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 330.70 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

