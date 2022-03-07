Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.41

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 8549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

VOPKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

