RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.38 on Monday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

