Rune 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,299.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Rune has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,299.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $99.76 or 0.00266598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.62 or 0.06562365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.39 or 1.00073971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

