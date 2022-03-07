Ryan P. Taylor Buys 25,385 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 25,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $188,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,386. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,620,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

