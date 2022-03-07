Ryan P. Taylor Buys 25,385 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 25,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $188,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,386. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,620,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
