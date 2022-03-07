Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.92

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.92 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 3350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

