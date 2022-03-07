Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.92

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.92 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 3350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.48.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.