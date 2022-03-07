RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

