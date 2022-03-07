RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
