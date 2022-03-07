Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

