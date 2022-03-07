SafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,844.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $3,844.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,785.10 or 0.99946610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00224469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00139609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00261962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00031215 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

