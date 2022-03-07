SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

