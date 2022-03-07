Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
NYSE:SSL opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
