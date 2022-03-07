Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:SSL opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sasol by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

