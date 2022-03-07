Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $913 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

