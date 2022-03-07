Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.31

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market cap of $913 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

