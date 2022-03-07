Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.03.

SNDR stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

