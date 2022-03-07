Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 4,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,658. The stock has a market cap of $560.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

