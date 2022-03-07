Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

