Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $43.69 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

