Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

