Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,641 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $462.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

