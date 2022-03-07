Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 216,901 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216,901 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Curis worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $271.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

