Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

