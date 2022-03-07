Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $252.00

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 252.44 ($3.39), with a volume of 51247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.52).

The company has a market cap of £664.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,773.14).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

