Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 397,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.33. 159,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,941. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.