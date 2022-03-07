Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

