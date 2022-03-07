Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

