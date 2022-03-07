Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $835.38

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 835.38 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 838.34 ($11.25), with a volume of 1755413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($11.98).

The company has a market cap of £12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.68.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

