ScPrime Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $22,258.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,212,770 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

