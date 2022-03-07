SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $201.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

