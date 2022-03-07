Sean Finn Sells 4,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94.

On Thursday, January 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$113.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

