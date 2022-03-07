Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $106.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.